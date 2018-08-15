Getting in the Rodeo Spirit: Local Businesses Gear Up for Annual Mission Viejo Rodeo by Holding Own Events

By Alex Groves

The Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo may still be a couple weeks away, but local organizations and businesses are getting in the Western spirit and by holding some pre-Rodeo events.

From concerts to parties, here’s what’s slated.

Country music to flow at Historic Town Center Park

For those getting into the full Country-Western spirit in advance of the event, there will be a free country music concert Wednesday, Aug. 15, put on by the city for San Juan Summer nights.

The city will be hosting the band the Doo Wah Riders.

The band recently celebrated their 40th anniversary and have a sound described on their website as “high energy country with a Cajun twist.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for the event. 31852 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.1171.

El Camino Real to Host Concert in Honor of Rodeo

In honor of the Rodeo, the Camino Real Playhouse will be hosting Rusty Richards and his son Jason Richards for their concert, “Honoring the Horse”.

Rusty Richards was part of the Western singing group the Sons of the Pioneers for more than 40 years.

He and his son will be supplying the audience with a bevy of cowboy songs, poetry, stories and Western Music at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 21.

Tickets for the event are $30 and can be purchased by going to http://caminorealplayhouse.tix.com. 317776 El Camino Real. 949.489.8082.

Grand Junction to Play the Swallows Inn

If you want to get a preview of the Rodeo’s entertainment while enjoying an ice cold beer, head on over to the Swallows Inn at 9 p.m. on Friday Aug. 24.

The bar will be hosting the band Grand Junction. The Orange County natives are known for performing country music with a “honky tonk” edge as well as some classic rock tunes.

The concert is free. 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. http://www.swallowsinn.com

Bad to the Bone BBQ Does Cocktail and Country Concert

Visitors to the first day Rodeo festivities can keep the party going by heading to Bad to the Bone BBQ.

The restaurant will unveil a rodeo-inspired barbecue menu, a cocktail and entertainment in celebration of the event beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25.

The cocktail du jour will be an Old Fashioned ($12.95), made with Wild Turkey rye, Stirrings blood orange bitters, an orange peel, sugar and a maraschino cherry.

Grammy award-winning singer Jann Browne will take the stage in front of the restaurant beginning at 7 p.m.

31738 Rancho Viejo Rd. www.badtothebone-bbq.com. 949.218.0227.