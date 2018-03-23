As the bell rings and finals are completed, students begin to look forward and think of their summer plans. Amid beach time, summer camps and visiting with friends, volunteering at a local nonprofit organization in South Orange County is a rewarding way to dedicate spare time. Students won’t have to look far in order to find a local organization in need of an extra hand this summer. Here are a few choices.

Family Assistance Ministries

www.family-assistance.org

Headquartered in San Clemente, Family Assistance Ministries (FAM) is a faith-based nonprofit organization with one mission: assisting those in need in Orange County. Whether it be with food, shelter or counseling, FAM casts such a wide net of help that there is an assortment of volunteer opportunities; anything from helping organize a food drive, to clerical duties, to tutoring a child. Reach out to the organization for upcoming fundraisers and event opportunities.

Community Outreach Alliance

www.communityoutreachalliance.com

Community Outreach Alliance (COA) focuses on equipping students with the necessary tools to make smart decisions and act as community role models, staying free from drugs and alcohol.

Give back while also having fun, as COA empowers kids to lead Youth Alliance clubs and activities that include videogame events, fishing trips, comedy nights and more. COA is more than simply volunteering, it is a lifestyle open to all ages.

The Ecology Center

www.theecologycenter.org

A wealth of knowledge, The Ecology Center in San Juan Capistrano is a one-stop shop for all information regarding the preservation of our planet. The Water Effect is a program ran by local student ambassadors to further educate schools and communities on simple tips to help conserve water, while challenging locals to use reusable water bottles. The Ecology Center runs eco-friendly workshops throughout the summer to give local kids tools to help the environment.

