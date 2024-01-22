We are officially back for the 2024 Legislative Session, and all eyes are on the State Budget.

As I am sure you are aware, California is facing an unprecedentedly large $68 billion budget deficit this coming year, despite ample warnings from the Legislative Analyst’s Office (LAO) about potential shortfalls in tax revenue. Now, Gov. Newsom is preparing to present his proposed budget, as concerns begin to grow about what spending cuts or new taxes could be coming.

The nation’s most populous state – with an economy that is the fifth-largest in the world – is facing its biggest deficit by dollars in state history, but how did we get here?

Rising Cost of Goods/Services

California has been struggling since last year because of the rising prices of most goods and services and how the U.S. government has been trying to control it.

Increased Cost of Borrowing

The increased cost of borrowing money is impacting both individuals and businesses, resulting in reduced home purchases and decreased hiring by companies. Consequently, this trend is causing a decline in state tax revenues.

Families are Leaving

As the cost of living continues to rise, families are leaving by the thousands. Fewer families in California means less tax revenue.

SO, WHAT’S NEXT?

There are growing fears that the State Legislature may place the financial burden on taxpayers, but the reality is that raising taxes to balance the budget will only drive more people out of the state. We need to be lowering taxes, making it easier for people to live, grow and thrive in this state.

Outside of new taxes, the governor will also be considering some major budget cuts, including:

Public Safety

Road Infrastructure

Education

Water Infrastructure

Wildfire Prevention & Response

Climate Programs and more!

As your Assemblywoman, I want to hear from you! I urge you to take our survey today and share your thoughts on which budget items we must protect from budget cuts!

Take the Survey:https://lcmspubcontact.lc.ca.gov/PublicLCMS/SurveysDirect_v2.php?district=AD74&survey=335