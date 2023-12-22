Dr. Michelle Hure

“The perception of beauty is a moral test,” originally penned by Henry David Thoreau, is an interesting concept that describes our current situation in the world of aesthetics.

In 2022, nearly 24 million non-surgical cosmetic procedures were performed in the U.S., according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. That’s a staggering statistic, and with all the latest devices, procedures and products at our disposal, asking the question of how much is too much is a moral obligation for practitioners.

“Perception drift,” a term coined by a cosmetic dermatologist, describes the gradual change in how a patient perceives their appearance post-cosmetic procedure. This shift can impact self-image, expectations and satisfaction, potentially causing dissatisfaction despite successful outcomes.

When the patient finally gets the perfect pout they’ve dreamed of, suddenly they start noticing other areas that bother them. They continue to do small “tweakments” over time until they no longer resemble their former self.

Factors contributing to perception drift include psychology, social influences on the aging process, unrealistic expectations, changes in self-esteem and seeing an aesthetic provider who doesn’t say “no.”

What separates the good cosmetic practices from the ones who will upsell, overfill, overtreat and push unnecessary procedures to give that unnatural or reality TV aesthetic some people like to sport as a status symbol is a moral compass that prioritizes natural results and restraint over profits.

So how can you avoid perception drift?

Having a comprehensive consultation prior to any procedure ensures that the provider’s aesthetic is in line with yours. This is the time to have a detailed discussion to understand motivations, expectations and body-image concerns.

Many times, in my office, these consultations end up being mini therapy sessions that leave the patient much happier to not perform a cosmetic enhancement.

Of course, a provider who takes the time to educate is key. Understanding the process of preparation, procedure details, expectations and follow-up care is essential to having the best outcome possible.

Along with the education, clear photographic documentation is vital to managing any issues of perception drift. It’s hard for people to see small changes that accumulate over time, but a before-and-after photo will remind and keep them grounded in the reality of their appearance.

Lastly, your choice of where you go is crucial. With so many cosmetic clinics on every corner, make sure your deciding factor isn’t the lowest price. You don’t want to risk the complications associated with these procedures just because you found a good deal.

Trust me, it will be more expensive to fix it. It may also be a red flag to go to a clinic that promises to be a one-stop-shop for all things cosmetics.

Many times, these clinics will try to repurpose their available devices for your cosmetic concern even if a different treatment offered elsewhere would be best for your needs. The key is giving the best care for your patient, not what will make you the most money.

Dr. Hure is a double board-certified physician practicing medical, surgical, cosmetic dermatology and dermatopathology at Orange County SkinLab, her award-winning solo private practice clinic near the Los Rios District. She is a native Californian and proud to call San Juan Capistrano home, along with her two young daughters and husband.