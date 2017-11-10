Historical Society to Feature Camp Pendleton at Semi-Annual Meeting

The Capistrano Dispatch

The San Juan Capistrano Historical Society’s semi-annual meeting will be held on Sunday, Nov. 12, at 1 p.m. at the Community Center, 25925 Camino del Avion, San Juan Capistrano.

The president of the Camp Pendleton Historical Society, retired colonel Richard Rothwell, will present a comprehensive history of Camp Pendleton during the meeting.

The meeting coincides with the final days of the society’s exhibit on display at the Leck House, which showcases artifacts and mementos from Camp Pendleton and local veterans. That exhibit, which opened on Memorial Day, will conclude on Friday, Nov. 17.

The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Historical Society at 949.493.8444.