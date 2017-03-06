The Capistrano Dispatch

Murder, mayhem and mystery are all part of the folklore of San Juan Capistrano, including incidents involving the Juan Flores Gang and the Barton Massacre. Residents will have a chance to learn more about this chapter of the town’s history at the San Juan Capistrano Historical Society’s semiannual meeting on Thursday, March 9. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Community Center, and the event is free to the public.

Guest speaker Paul Spitzzeri, director of the Workman and Temple Family Homestead Museum, will talk about these historic criminals and how the Flores Gang was eventually caught. The players in this historical drama represent the well-known families in San Juan Capistrano.