The Capistrano Dispatch

The San Juan Capistrano Historical Society’s fifth annual Fiesta Days on Los Rios Street is set for Sunday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The program is free to the public.

The event includes a whaling exhibition, tortilla making, ballet folklorico performances, mariachi performances, crafts and activities for all ages. This year’s program also includes an early California musical tribute and a preview of an upcoming exhibit on the 75th anniversary of Camp Pendleton at the Leck House. At 1 p.m. a docent talk on the Rios Adobe will be narrated in front of the oldest residential home in California.

For more information, follow the San Juan Capistrano Historical Society on Facebook. The historical society is located at 31831 Los Rios Street.