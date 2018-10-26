Historical Walking Tours are Back

A group of tour guides that temporarily suspended their weekly walking tours through the city’s downtown area for about a month have started the tours back up.

The group, The San Juan Historical Guides, resumed the Historical Walking Tour, which takes visitors through Los Rios Street and parts of the city’s historical downtown every Sunday.

The group started giving walking tours 46 years ago as a way to raise funds for the Montanez adobe so it would not fall into disrepair

The group was formerly under the San Juan Capistrano Historical Society’s umbrella but is now affiliated with the Aguilar Adobe Foundation, which oversees and takes care of the Blas Aguilar Adobe on El Camino Real.

Guide CJ Devins said the people who go on the tour get to learn about San Juan Capistrano and how its residents saw their lives change rapidly over the course of a little more than 70 years.

“You were an Acjachemen baby on a cradleboard,” she said. “You become Spanish, you become Mexican, you become a Californio, you become a U.S. Citizen and you’re 74 years old. That’s the kind of thing we do on this walking tour—we give them the native, we give them the Spanish, we give them the Mexican, we give them the California and we give them the U.S. and it’s just cool because it happens so quickly and so dramatically.”

Lorie Porter, another member of the group, said people find the tour enjoyable, whether they’re visiting San Juan Capistrano or if they’re residents.

The tours meet at the train station kiosk off Verdugo Street. To make reservations or to learn more about the tours, contact: SanJuanHistoricalGuides@gmail.com