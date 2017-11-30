Holiday Festivities Return to San Juan Capistrano This Weekend

Friday, December 1

Student Art Holiday Sale

5-8 p.m. Celebrate the 38th Annual Student Art Holiday Sale at Saddleback College by shopping through a wide variety of student made art. Enjoy one-of-a-kind sculptures, jewelry, paintings and ceramics for a reasonable price. The sale will go on until December 5 and start at noon starting the December 2. Admission is free. Saddleback College Art Gallery, Room 201. 280000 Marguerite Parkway, Mission Viejo. 949.582.4500. www.saddleback.edu/arts.

First Friday Film

7-9 p.m. The Friends of the Library presents The Big Sick at La Sala Auditorium in the San Juan Capistrano Library. $2 donation supports the library. 31495 El Camino Real, 949.493.2688, www.facebook.com/SJCFriends.

A Feast of Lights

7:30 p.m. For over 25 years, the Saddleback College Music Department has put on A Feast of Lights, and this year is no different. Join the choral ensembles and that symphony orchestra in their three day holiday program featuring both new and classic holiday favorites. Show time is at 2 and 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $20 online or $25 at the door. Saddleback College, McKinney Theatre. 280000 Marguerite Parkway, Mission Viejo. 949.582.4656. www.saddleback.edu/arts.

Live Theater: ‘Assassins’

7:30 p.m. Join Saddleback’s Department of Theatre Arts as they present the Tony Award winning musical, Assassins. This theatric performance of America’s history of both attempted and successful presidential assassinations is described as controversial, original and disturbing. The show runs until December 10. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $10 for students. See site for tickets and show times. Saddleback College, Studio Theatre. 280000 Marguerite Parkway, Mission Viejo. 949.582.4656. www.saddleback.edu/arts.

Live Theater: ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

8 p.m. The Camino Real Playhouse presents to you the classic Christmas Eve tale of an average man led by his guardian angel to see what life would have been like had he never been born. Show times are every weekend until December 17. Friday and Saturday show times begin at 8 p.m., while Saturday and Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $27. Camino Real Playhouse. 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.533.0258. www.caminorealplayhouse.org.

Saturday, December 2

Free Saturday Film

10 a.m.-noon. The San Juan Capistrano Friends of the Library welcomes families to enjoy free popcorn and a movie at La Sala Auditorium. This month’s film is Cars 3. 31495 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.2688. www.facebook.com/SJCFriends.

The Ecology Center Porch Sale

10 a.m. The Ecology Center encourages all to shop consciously this holiday season by inviting members of the public to enjoy their thoughtfully curated shop items for a discounted price. Receive a handmade canvas tote with any purchase. Admission is free. The Ecology Center. 32701 Alipaz Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.443.4223. www.theecologycenter.org.

Natural Dye Workshop

Noon. Kristin Morrison is putting on a workshop at The Ecology Center showcasing the art of natural dyeing. Learn about the history of natural dyeing, while using plants from the garden to dye your very own project. The Ecology Center. 32701 Alipaz Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.443.4223. www.theecologycenter.org.

Saturdays at the Swallow’s Inn

2:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Live music from rotating bands at The Swallow’s Inn. Burgers and wings from Lisa’s Kitchen also are available. 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. www.swallowsinn.com.



San Juan Capistrano Tree Lighting Celebration

4-11 p.m. Celebrate the holidays at the annual Tree Lighting Celebration at Historic Town Center Park, located at 31852 El Camino Real. The event kicks off at 4 p.m. with pre-show entertainment, followed by a holiday stage production featuring students of Musical Theater University. The Christmas tree lighting will take place at approximately 5:45 p.m. Immediately following the lighting, visitors are encouraged to enjoy activities in the downtown area, including at the Mission and the Los Rios Historic District. 31852 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.5911. www.sanjuancapistrano.org.

Christmas at the Mission

5:30-8 p.m. Mission San Juan Capistrano’s annual celebration features a snow play area for kids, a Nativity scene, cookie decorating, photos with Father Christmas, holiday shopping and live music performed by the Dickens Carolers, chamber orchestra, choirs and mariachis. Food vendors will offer tamales, chili, sweets, spiced cider and hot cocoa. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for children ages 4-11. Food donations are welcome for the Serra Pantry Food Drive. 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. www.missionsjc.com.

Sunday, December 3

Community Presbyterian Church Holiday Concert

3 p.m. Open to the entire community, Community Presbyterian Church’s Holiday Concert will feature the church’s professional music staff performing an array of instrumental and vocal favorites, and, to acknowledge the Advent season, the concert will conclude with a group carol. The concert will be suitable for families and children of all ages. All proceeds from the free-will donations will be used to support the Community Presbyterian Church community concert series. 32202 Del Obispo, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.1502. www.sjcpres.org.