The Capistrano Dispatch

Local nonprofit Homefront America is sponsoring a car wash on Sunday, Oct. 1, in San Juan Capistrano, with proceeds benefiting the 1st Battalion, 11th Marines.

The car wash will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 31877 Del Obispo Street (rear parking lot).

For more information, visit www.homefrontamerica.org.