Homefront America’s ‘Field of Honor’ Returns to San Juan

By Allison Jarrell

Los Rios Park has once again transformed into a fluttering field of red, white and blue.

San Juan Capistrano-based nonprofit Homefront America, an all-volunteer organization that serves members of the military and their families, is currently hosting its second annual Field of Honor display in San Juan’s Los Rios Park, leading up to a Memorial Day ceremony on May 30.

The Field of Honor—which was set up by local families, veterans, boy scouts and other volunteers on May 20—is meant to honor “military, veterans and first responders, and to remember those who have given their lives in service to their country and communities,” organizers said.

Homefront founders Mamie Yong Maywhort and Arthur Hasselbrink said they were inspired to bring the display to San Juan after visiting a different Field of Honor back in 2001.

“The experience left an indelible imprint on our hearts and in our minds, and ever since then, we have dreamed of bringing a Field of Honor to San Juan Capistrano,” Maywhort said. “Our inaugural Field of Honor was very well received, and we are very grateful to the many friends, businesses and organization for their continued support.”

VFW Serra Post 3801 will hold a ceremony on Memorial Day from 10 a.m. to noon. Dignitaries from the city and honored guests from the military, fire department and law enforcement communities will be in attendance. The ceremony is open to the public.

In the meantime, community members are invited to visit Los Rios Park and view the display. The park is located at 31766 Los Rios Street. For more information, visit www.homefrontamerica.org, email info@homefrontamerica.org or call 949.248.9468.