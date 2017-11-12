The Capistrano Dispatch

Each year, local nonprofit Homefront America’s “Giving Thanks to Heroes” program provides military families with all the necessary groceries and a certificate for a turkey for their Thanksgiving dinners.

Through the program, military families will receive cranberry sauce, gravy mix, peas, corn, green beans, yams, pumpkin pie filling and crust, evaporated milk, mashed potato mix, turkey stuffing, corn muffin mix and a $10 turkey certificate that can be redeemed at any grocery store or commissary.

The program serves more than 250 families from Camp Pendleton and surrounding military communities.

Members of the public can help the program by sponsoring one or more turkey certificates for the military families, or by donating online at www.homefrontamerica.org. Checks can be mailed to Homefront America at 27375 Paseo La Serna, San Juan Capistrano, CA, 92675.

For more information, call 949.248.9468 or email info@homefrontamerica.org.