Hoos’Gow Day, Frog Jumping Contest Brings Fun on Eve of Swallows Day

By Emily Rasmussen

The streets of San Juan Capistrano on Hoos’Gow Day on Friday, March 23 were filled with eager locals who are excited for the 2018 Swallows Day on Saturday, March 24.

Members of the Fiesta Association corralled passerbys into ‘jail’ throughout downtown, bringing laughs to children and adults who played a part of the tradition to ‘arrest’ people who aren’t wearing western clothing. Although, most people were ‘jailed’ anyhow.

While members of the Fiesta Association took locals into custody at the jail, the 2018 Frog Jumping Contest drew some 30 to 40 children to the Mission Grill.

The contest featured special guest ‘Mark Twain’ who told the participants the history of frog jumping before the children picked their favorites to win in the contest. Judges placed a handful of frogs in the middle of a circle, then participants betted on which one would jump to the finish line.

Photo Gallery of IMG_4763 Participants in the contest root for their frog to win. IMG_4809 IMG_4628 IMG_4739 IMG_4602 IMG_4683 Frogs are released from judges into the contest. IMG_4605 'Mark Twain' at the 2018 Frog Jumping Contest. IMG_4712 Leslie Leone twirls two guns at the contest. Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY