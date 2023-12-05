As the latest In-N-Out location gets set to open its doors in San Juan Capistrano on Thursday, Dec. 7, locals will soon be able to get their fix of the popular California chain’s burgers, fries and shakes.

Located off of Del Obispo Street, the new In-N-Out replaced the old Marie Callender’s building and added a drive-thru lane.

City Manager Ben Siegel said in an email that “the city is pleased to welcome In-N-Out to San Juan Capistrano, as the company has built a reputation as both a great corporate citizen and high quality employer.”

Twenty-five year In-N-Out veteran Danny Dugan will manage the new location, the burger joint said in a media release. The San Juan Capistrano In-N-Out will employ roughly 80 “burger associates” with starting pay at $19 per hour, In-N-Out said.

The new location will have “one drive-thru lane, indoor seating for 84 guests, and a covered patio with outdoor seating for 28 guests. All In-N-Out Burger locations are open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday,” according to the release.

San Juan Capistrano City Council voted 3-2 to approve the new burger joint in February 2022 after a traffic analysis concluded that the new In-N-Out posed no significant cumulative impact on local intersections.

The study noted that there is not a cumulative impact because the intersection close to San Juan Elementary School, Mission School and Pre-College Prep School already received a failure grade for its level of service that’s associated with the school pick up times.

Responding to resident concerns about the anticipated adverse traffic impacts of the new In-N-Out, Siegel noted that “the city’s traffic engineering team is actively working with In-N-Out to prepare for what is expected to be higher than normal traffic volume during the first few weeks of opening, commonly known as the ‘novelty period’ and typically experienced whenever In-N-Out opens a new restaurant.”

The new burger joint location’s unique Mission Revival architecture is expected to bring in a crowd as well, on top of the usual boost of traffic new In-N-Outs experience as people flock to be the first to dine at the newest locations.

As first reported by the Orange County Register, the new San Juan location is only the second to sport the Mission Revival architecture after In-N-Out opened a location along Avenida Pico in San Clemente in December 2022.

The new In-N-Out is located at 31791 Del Obispo Street, San Juan Capistrano.