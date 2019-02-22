Inaugural Bocce Ball Tournament to Benefit Boys & Girls Club of Capistrano Valley

By Shawn Raymundo

The Boys & Girls Club of Capistrano Valley will host its first-ever bocce ball tournament at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point on Saturday, Feb. 23.

All of the proceeds of the Inaugural Orange County Beach Bocce Championships will benefit the club, which aims to help children in need by offering them a place to learn and grow through various programs and services.

Teams of two can enter to play at bgccapo.com. The cost of registration per team is $75 and includes T-shirts for each player. Teams can also register for the $175 VIP package, which includes the T-shirts for each player, plus lunch and drinks.

There will be two divisions: one for competitive players and one for recreational players who just want to have fun.

Registration the day of the tournament opens at 8 a.m., and the first ball is scheduled to be tossed at 9:30 a.m.