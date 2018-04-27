By Emily Rasmussen

In search of finding the health routine that’s right for you, the task can seem daunting.

There are infinite approaches to improving the mind and body, ranging from more meditative methods, to fitness or spa treatments. Just as every individual person varies, so will the right class for them. It’s important to understand what type of approach of health, wellness or fitness a class or workshop is before you delve in. Otherwise, it might be too intimidating if unprepared or undereducated.

So, to make that search easier, we compiled a list of South Orange County studios, workshops and centers for you to peruse through and select which sounds right for your new health and wellness routine.

As Designed wellness

An acupuncture and Chinese-medicine based practice, As Designed Wellness brings natural medicine to its Dana Point office. Chinese medicinal practices at As Designed Wellness include five branches: acupuncture, herbs, nutrition, massage therapy and movement/exercise. The practices address the body and mind, with benefits including decreased pain, decreased recovery time, improved digestion, improved energy and sleep, regulation of hormones, post-traumatic stress disorder recovery and detoxification.

To learn more about the services offered at As Designed Wellness, go to www.asdesignedwellness.com or call 949.412.6815. The office is located at 32840 Pacific Coast Hwy., Ste. A, Dana Point.

Casa Romantica

Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens has a variety of events and programs that range from art and dance to educational series. They offer recurring events such as Casa Wellness Yoga on the first Wednesday of each month and D. Yoder Family Sundays, where children can explore their creative side through an art market and listen to live music, the first Sunday of each month. Individual, educational events include The Age of Alzheimer’s talk on Wednesday, May 9 with University of California, Irvine professor Frank LaFerla, who will teach attendees why Alzheimer’s disease happens and how science is combatting the disease.

For more information about upcoming events, visit www.casaromantica.org or call 949.498.2139. Casa Romantica is located at 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente.

Dana Point Bodycentre

Sometimes improving your health and wellness can be more of a pampering experience, such as spa services by Dana Point Bodycentre. At the spa, there is a range of therapeutic experiences ranging from massage, skin care and spa body therapy. Massage service options include customized massage, pregnancy massage, hot stone massage, Thai massage, lymphatic massage, reflexology and other add-ons. Skin care treatments include a variety of facials, microdermabrasion, gel peels and other add-ons. Body therapies range from body scrubs, ear coning and fascia blasting treatment.

To learn more about the services at Dana Point Bodycentre, visit www.danapointbodycentre.com or call 949.487.0891. The office is located at 24629 Del Prado Ave., Dana Point.

Delta Wellness Group

With services including chiropractic care, nutrition and massage, Delta Wellness Group in San Juan Capistrano has been successful in improving conditions including, but not limited to: asthma, arthritis, headaches, post-traumatic stress disorder and sports injuries. The wellness group has six steps to wellness, starting with re-establishing structural integrity, the foundation of health to ending with removing heavy metals and other toxins from the body. Delta Wellness Group also provides diagnostic and treatment services including neurologic exam, body analysis composition and a total health scan to help with specific conditions.

For more information, go to www.deltawellness.com or call 949.218.4520. Delta Wellness Group is located at 30320 Rancho Viejo Rd., Ste. 103, San Juan Capistrano.

Life Vessel Wellness

With several locations across the nation, Life Vessel Wellness uses a medical device that utilizes therapeutic modalities with vibration, sound and light. An infrared light source facilitates an increase in blood circulation and oxygen levels to cells, and the combination of vibration, sound and light brings relaxation to ultimately reduce stress. Benefits of reducing stress are vast, ranging from balancing the autonomic nervous system to improving aspects of one’s personal life. Life Vessel treatments last for one hour with a series of four sessions, usually from three to four days.

To learn more about Life Vessel Wellness, visit www.lifevessel.com or call 949.222.9991. Life Vessel Wellness is located at 31371 Rancho Viejo Rd., Ste. 102, San Juan Capistrano.

Pacific Ashtanga Yoga Shala

Pacific Ashtanga Yoga Shala, which practices a system of yoga that involves synchronizing breath with a progressive series of postures, which can result in detoxifying, offers a variety of classes, workshops, retreats and more. There are classes given typically every day, ranging from a one-hour Ashtanga-based class to one-hour dragon series, designed to build strength. There are also classes for beginners, which have gentler stretching to prepare for the Ashtanga system. The benefits of yoga include gaining fitness, weight loss, stress relief and better flexibility.

Visit www.pacificashtanga.com or call 949.246.7315 to learn more about Pacifica Ashtanga, located at 34700 Pacific Coast Hwy., Ste. 205, Capistrano Beach.

Piazza Wellness Center

Piazza Wellness Center in Dana Point tackles a multifaceted approach to health and fitness. With services ranging from group classes, education and lifestyle changes, Piazza Fitness Center’s personalized fitness programs are a combination of group and individual approaches to wellness. The center also offers nutrition counseling, corporate wellness programs and wellness retreats. Personal fitness training programs take a part-coach, part-mentor, part-friend and part-drill instructor approach to stay on top of the trainees’ goals. Physical therapy sessions are evaluative and data-centric in approaching the scope of physical therapy practices. A fun appointment is the Fit3D Bodyscan, which measures body fat with hundreds of measurements, in addition to analysis in posture, body composition and balance.

To learn more about Piazza Wellness Center and the services they offer, go to www.piazzawellnesscenter.com or call 949.388.8890. The office is located at 24941 Dana Point Harbor Dr., Ste. 120, Dana Point.

San Clemente Wellness

From life coaching, massages and classes, the variety of services offered at San Clemente Wellness provides options for people who want to improve their well-being. Working with a professional life coach is rooted in functional health, providing in-person and remote services to brainstorm and encourage. San Clemente Wellness utilizes massage therapists with years of experience, whose massages can help with stress relief, pain management or just a personal treat. Classes range from plant-based eating, intrinsic anatomy and reducing clutter at home.

For more information, go to www.sc-wellness.com or call 949.547.0716. San Clemente Wellness is located at 111 Avenida Del Mar, Ste. 215, San Clemente.

Young Health Solutions

This team of doctors’ mission is to ‘empower people with the truth about health’ to enable bodies to heal themselves via natural solutions. Young Health Solutions’ belief is the human body is capable of healing itself at the cellular level and that health is not predetermined by one’s family medical history. Conditions that Young Health Solutions work with are autoimmune issues, hormone imbalances, diabetes, digestions disorders, thyroid conditions and weight loss resistance.

To learn more about Young Health Solutions, go to www.younghealthsolutions.com or call 949.916.8500. The office is located at 31401 Rancho Viejo Rd., Ste. 102, San Juan Capistrano.

