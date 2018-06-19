By Daniel Ritz

UPDATE: Late June 19, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Dana Point Police services issued an official statement concerning this investigation.

“OCSD assisted in the initial search for the suspect based on the description, and we have continued to assist State Parks with the investigation. Today (June 19) we learned that the incident did not occur as reported. This case will be forwarded to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office for filing of a false police report. There is no longer an active investigation and law enforcement will not continue to search for a suspect. Though we respect the privacy of all parties involved, we are sharing this information only to reassure the community.”

Additional details on why Reed provided this story, or how his wounds were received, remain unclear. Stay tuned to this story on www.thecapistranodispatch.com.

Original Story: California State Parks Peace Officers are currently investigating an alleged stabbing that occurred on Saturday, June 16 at Doheny State Beach.

Rich Haydon, the State Parks Superintendent who oversees Doheny State Beach, confirmed to The Capistrano Dispatch that Capistrano Beach resident Ron Reed and his wife Vickie Pullam-Reed reported visiting Doheny State Beach where they reportedly encountered an unidentified male. Not long after, Haydon said Reed walked to the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel across from the beach where he was treated by first responders for a minor puncture wound and was taken to Mission Hospital for additional evaluations. Haydon reported that Reed was treated and released that same day.

Neither California State Parks, the lead investigating agency, or Orange County Sheriff’s Department, who are providing secondary assistance, could verify that the alleged attacker was homeless. Neither Reed nor Pullman-Reed could be reached for comment as of June 19.

Haydon also said that Pullam-Reed reported a “generic” description after the alleged attack. He also confirmed that the investigation remains open and that no suspect has been detained as of June 19.

On Tuesday, June 18, the City of Dana Point released an official statement saying, “This incident is currently being handled by California State Parks, as it is their jurisdiction. Dana Point Police Services is standing by to provide assistance if requested. Due to an ongoing investigation, unfortunately, no further details can be provided that may compromise this case or issue conflicting statements with California State Parks. At this time, we are unable to confirm if this is transient related. We’ll be providing more information as it becomes available. If you see suspicious behavior in our community, please call Sheriff’s Dispatch at 949.770. 6011, select language, then #9, then #1 to speak immediately to dispatch. If it is an emergency, please dial 911.”

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.