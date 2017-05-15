Local movie producers commemorate Kennedy’s 100th birthday with special film screening

By Allison Jarrell

Veteran film producers Robert Kline and Stephanie Heredia are inviting the community to celebrate what would have been the 100th birthday of the nation’s 35th president, John. F. Kennedy, with an exclusive screening of their updated documentary, JFK Remembered: 100 Years Later, on Thursday, May 25.

The film premiere begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Regency Theatre in San Juan Capistrano. Kline will introduce the film, hold a question and answer session after the film, and will also display Kennedy memorabilia. Kline said San Juan Capistrano will be the only Orange County city with a movie theatre showing the film in tribute to Kennedy’s 100th birthday, which falls four days later on May 29.

Directed by Kline and Heredia, the documentary is the husband-and-wife team’s third film for Warner Bros. that revolves around Kennedy, his presidency and his family. In 2013, they released JFK Remembered: 50 Years Later, and in 2008 they produced The Kennedys: America’s Emerald Kings. Their latest documentary features additional never-before-seen materials, with contributions from the Kennedy family and the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library.

The Kennedy films are a labor of love for Kline, a former 20th Century Fox executive who has been teaching a course on Kennedy at the University of Southern California for more than 30 years now. Kline went through thousands of hours of archived footage while creating the documentaries.

“You’ve got to know what you’re looking for, and I know what I’m looking for,” Kline said.

Kline worked as the head of media for Kennedy’s brother, Robert, and was a close friend of Pierre Salinger, former White House Press Secretary to Kennedy, for 30 years.

Not only was Kennedy the first president Kline ever voted for, but he was also able to meet Kennedy in person in 1962 while in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts. Kline, who was celebrating his 20th birthday at the time, was visiting his brother’s girlfriend, who was Joe Kennedy’s assistant.

“JFK was there on the lawn and we played touch football,” Kline recalled. “He had a great sense of humor, very bright. He said, ‘Happy birthday, Bob,’ and handed me a picture of him on a golf cart with Caroline, John, all the nephews and nieces, everything. I’ve carried that with me wherever I have gone.”

Kline said he was heartbroken the day Kennedy was assassinated.

“Eisenhower was my father’s generation, and JFK felt like us,” he said.

If You Go:

What: JFK Remembered: 100 Years Later

When: May 25, 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Run Time: 1 hour, 40 min.

Where: Regency Theatre San Juan Capistrano, 26762 Verdugo Street

Tickets: $15

Box Office: 949.661.3435

To purchase tickets, visit www.regencymovies.com, select the San Juan Capistrano location, and scroll down to the “coming soon” section to find JFK Remembered: 100 Years Later.