New JSerra Catholic head coach Victor Santa Cruz has emphasized that the Lions are building. Week by week, JSerra is building on each previous performance to push the team towards being Trinity League and CIF-SS Division 1 contenders. That upward trajectory continued on Friday night, Sept. 1.

Where the Lions were strong but sloppy in their home opener last week, JSerra cleaned up its game to thoroughly dominate Chaminade of West Hills, 41-7, at JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano.

“It got better. I think what it was is there was a focus and a responsibility that guys were taking, which I appreciate,” Santa Cruz said. “This journey of 2023 football is going to be every week, how do I level up? How does every individual take responsibility for leveling up? The mission is become the best version of ourselves for 2023.”

JSerra ran for over 300 yards & 5 TDs, including 67 yards & 2 TDs from junior QB Michael “Butter” Tollefson, as the Lions dominated Chaminade, 41-7.



The Arizona State-committed signal-caller also completed 11 of 18 passes for 142 yards and a score.



Lions (2-1) back on track. pic.twitter.com/UxMNlDUoHC — South OC Sports (@SouthOCsports) September 2, 2023

JSerra (2-1) continues that mission at home against Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks next Friday, Sept. 8. Notre Dame (3-0) posted its third straight shutout to open the season on Friday in a 42-0 victory over Crespi.

The Lions nearly posted a shutout against Chaminade (1-2) save for one 68-yard double-pass for the Eagles’ only score in the second quarter. Outside of that trick play, JSerra limited Chaminade to just one offensive yard in the first quarter and 66 yards in the first half.

“I love how they flew around,” Santa Cruz said of his defense. “I love how they tackled. I love how they pursued after the ball. I love how they were punching after the ball. These guys on defense, they’re on a mission.”

Junior transfer linebacker Madden Faraimo wrapped up two tackles for loss, and Santa Cruz also singled out the efforts of seniors Marley McKenzie and Rocco Panicola and sophomore Ryder Barnes, as the Lions develop their depth.

Offensively, JSerra was without its top rusher from the first two weeks, junior George Perez, due to injury, but that did nothing to slow down the JSerra rushing attack or their kick return game.

Set up with half-fields due to strong returns, the Lions pounded the rock early and often with three first-quarter touchdowns–a 1-yard sneak by junior quarterback Michael “Butter” Tollefson, a 18-yard burst by senior Kamar Garbourel and a 13-yard scamper and stretch by Tollefson.

All told, the Lions ran for 301 yards and five rushing touchdowns with junior Gabriel Rivas shouldering the load with 138 yards and two scores on 21 carries. Garbourel rushed for 76 yards on seven carries, and Tollefson ran 12 times for 65 yards.

TOUCHDOWN: JSerra on the ground once more.



After a 4th down conversion by Tollefson, Rivas bursts through the line on a 17 yard score. @GabrielRivas06 @JSerra_Football leads Chaminade, 35-7, 8:56 3Q. @JSerraAthletics pic.twitter.com/4EvTR4P5Ed — South OC Sports (@SouthOCsports) September 2, 2023

“I’ve got to speak to that offensive line,” Santa Cruz said. “Kamar is deadly. Gabe, you see how physical he plays, how smooth he runs. But that O-line is amazing. Pat Harlow is the best O-line coach there is around this region.”

Additionally, Tollefson had his most efficient night yet throwing the ball for JSerra. The San Juan Hills transfer and Arizona State commit completed 11 of 18 passes for 142 yards and one touchdown–a 23-yard screen pass to junior Brett Debergh in the second quarter.

“I feel like I still have to prove that,” Tollefson said of his pocket passing. “Tonight, I had some throws. I did run a lot. I still feel like this rest of the season I have to show and prove that I can do both.”

While the first quarter was explosive, the Lions’ offensive developed a methodical groove with Tollefson at the helm. In the first half, JSerra converted five of seven third downs and earned 20 first downs to just seven for Chaminade.

TOUCHDOWN: JSerra responds on a 5 minute drive.



Tollefson dumps off to Debergh for a 23-yard screen pass score. @ButterTollefson @DeberghBrett @JSerra_Football leads Chaminade, 28-7, 2:26 2Q. @JSerraAthletics pic.twitter.com/AVg1KdAn9n — South OC Sports (@SouthOCsports) September 2, 2023

Santa Cruz said that rhythm is crucial to allowing JSerra’s talented and focused defensive unit to rest and shorten the game by controlling the clock. These will be keys for JSerra when it hits Trinity League play and the CIF-SS playoffs.

Early on, JSerra is earning its stripes with a No. 6 rating in the CIF-SS according to CalPreps, which is used to create the CIF-SS playoff divisions at season’s end. The Lions’ tight opener against Sierra Canyon, a 9-7 loss, continues to look better as the Trailblazers settle in the No. 4 spot in those rankings. Chaminade entered Friday at No. 27, and JSerras’ next opponent, Notre Dame, is at No. 42.

In the Trinity League, Mater Dei is the clear No. 1 in the CIF-SS CalPreps rankings, followed by St. John Bosco at No. 2, Orange Lutheran at No. 5, JSerra at No. 6 and Santa Margarita at No. 7. Servite is at No. 31.