In a prolific season for the JSerra girls volleyball team, the Lions finally reached the top of the mountain.

JSerra fought off several late pushes from Trinity League rival Orange Lutheran to sweep the Lancers, 25-22, 25-23, 25-17, to capture the Lions’ first-ever CIF-SS championship in the Division 2 Final at Cerritos College on Saturday, Nov. 4.

“It’s crazy. I still can’t believe it,” JSerra senior Tatum Johnson said. “Like, I’m shaking from the game. Just to get to play with all my best friends and have this huge honor of winning CIF. It’s amazing. It’s a great feeling.”

JSerra girls volleyball swept Orange Lutheran for CIF-SS Division 2 championship. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

JSerra (32-10) advanced to the CIF State Division I Playoffs, where the Lions won their opener in a sweep over Edison on Tuesday, Nov. 7. JSerra hosted Palos Verdes in the second round on Thursday, Nov. 9, but results were not available at press time.

If JSerra advanced, they would play at Alemany or host Redondo Union in the regional semifinals on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Last Saturday was JSerra’s first official trip to the CIF-SS Final. The Lions had advanced to the Division 3 Final in 2021, but following their semifinal victory, JSerra self-reported that it had used an ineligible player in the CIF-SS playoffs and was removed ahead of the title match.

“All of my seniors were sophomores then,” JSerra head coach Mike Murphy said. “So, really, this is for them. They had to walk through all the emotions back in the day. We had to do the right thing at the hardest time. I feel full circle. It’s not an accident. Things happen. You just make the best out of everything, and you put your head down and go to work. That’s what they did all season.”

JSerra senior Tatum Johnson, sophomore Emma Champagne and senior Reese Brown talk about the Lions sweep of Orange Lutheran for the CIF-SS Division 2 title.



It’s @JSerraAthletics’ first CIF-SS title in its first CIF-SS Final.



Johnson led with 10 kills, Brown 9 and Champagne 8. pic.twitter.com/7W4ly0nU7S — South OC Sports (@SouthOCsports) November 4, 2023

JSerra has set a program record for wins this season that will only continue to climb if the Lions advance through the CIF State playoffs.

“We have so much depth on the team,” JSerra senior Reese Brown said. “Everybody can do their job, and we trust each other. That’s what I think makes us really special.”

Johnson led the Lions with 10 kills against Orange Lutheran. Brown was second with nine. Sophomore Presley Johnson nailed a team-high three aces. Sophomore Emma Champagne had four block assists, just ahead of Johnson and sophomore Charlotte Nowak with three.

Senior Jessica Bates led JSerra with 19 assists, and sophomore Sara Moynihan posted 14 assists. Senior Payton Mossbarger defended a team-high 19 digs, with freshman Katherine Nowak contributing 15 digs.