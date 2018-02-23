The Capistrano Dispatch

Three JSerra Catholic High School students from the class of 2017 have advanced to finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program. Having three finalists from the same class of 267 students is unique, in that 0.94 percent of the nation’s 16 million entrants advance to finals, a JSerra spokesperson said in an email.

“Austin Brotman continues to be a tremendous leader as he coaches and encourages his former water polo teammates after a spinal injury paralyzed him,” the spokesperson said.

Brotman has raised more than $30,000 to the Spinal Cord Injury Scholars Fund and since the injury, he has changed his path from wanting to become a surgeon to a doctor specializing in pain management.

“Then there’s Steven Chu, who transferred to JSerra his junior year, achieved 5’s in all of his AP exams and last summer, conducted scientific research with a professor in Shanghai,” the spokesperson said.

Chu also contributes hundreds of hours teaching tennis to children with disabilities.

“Lastly, Deven Douglas has a passion for the STEM field and enjoys competing in Robotics competitions, assisting in youth Engineering Summer Camps and is President of JSerra’s Sailing Club and Cyberpatriot Club,” the spokesperson said.