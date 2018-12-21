JSerra Students Prepare for Finals with Annual ‘Snow Day’ Snowball Fight

By Shawn Raymundo

Before heading into their week of final exams, students at JSerra Catholic High School on Thursday, Dec. 13, were greeted with 45 tons of snow covering the courtyard.

This meant only one thing for the students: the annual “Snow Day” snowball fight was on.

When classes let out for lunch, the school’s quad instantly became a battlefield as many students – as well as some faculty – wasted no time hurling snowballs at one another. Some students came prepared for the occasion, donning protective goggles and bringing buckets and sleds to carry snowballs.

While much of the mêlée was a free-for-all, many students formed alliances, working together to launch attacks on their fellow students. One such alliance was led by Father Damien Giap, who enjoys getting involved in the action just as much as the students do.

“I always find that it’s most fun when we have an attack that’s organized (and) concerted. In other words, we gotta all stay together,” he said, adding that in doing so, “the offense is going to be much more strong and powerful rather than individual attacks.”

Giap shared some key advice for how to make a good snowball.

“You have to make sure that you pack it tight,” advised Giap, who said he had lost feeling in his extremities after the fight concluded.

As the Snow Day battle of 2018 raged on, the school’s student-led rock bands The Replacements and Mane Event performed Christmas rock songs, providing an appropriate soundtrack to all of the action.

The annual Snow Day is meant to mark the last full day of classes before students take their finals. But Giap noted that the JSerra Snow Day is also about “community building.”

“It bonds all of us, even if it involves a big snowball fight,” he said. “It just brings the best of us in the sense that we have a lot of fun and still stay loving amidst throwing snowballs at other people.”

