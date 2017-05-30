JSerra’s Royce Lewis Named Gatorade State Player of the Year in Baseball

The Capistrano Dispatch

JSerra Catholic High School senior Royce Lewis was selected as the Gatorade California Baseball Player of the Year.

Lewis batted .377 with four home runs, 32 runs scored and 25 stolen bases while playing shortstop for the Lions. He led the Lions to a second-place finish in the Trinity League and a berth in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 1 playoffs.

Lewis was recently named the Trinity League player of the year for a third consecutive season.

Lewis is ranked as the nation’s No. 3 recruit according to Perfect Game and is ranked No. 5 by Baseball America.

Lewis is committed to UC Irvine, but figures to be a high first-round pick in the MLB Draft on June 12.