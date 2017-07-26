The Capistrano Dispatch

Resurfacing of Junipero Serra Road between Interstate 5 ramps is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 31 at 9 p.m. and will be completed by Friday, Aug. 11 at 5 a.m.

The work will be done between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday through Friday to minimize traffic impacts. During construction hours, Junipero Serra will be fully closed between the freeway ramps and the freeway southbound on-ramp and off-ramp will be closed. Detour signs will be installed to divert motorists to alternate routes.

For more information, contact project manager Paul Meshkin at 949.443.6350.