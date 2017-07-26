The Capistrano Dispatch

Resurfacing of Junipero Serra Road between Interstate 5 ramps is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 31 at 9 p.m. and will be completed by Friday, Aug. 11 at 5 a.m.

The work will be done between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday through Friday to minimize traffic impacts. During construction hours, Junipero Serra will be fully closed between the freeway ramps and the freeway southbound on-ramp and off-ramp will be closed. Detour signs will be installed to divert motorists to alternate routes.

For more information, contact project manager Paul Meshkin at 949.443.6350.

About The Author Capo Dispatch

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>