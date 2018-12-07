The Capistrano Dispatch



The trial of a man accused of killing his business partner in 2010 in their office in San Juan Capistrano began on Monday, Dec. 3.

Edward Younghoon Shin, 41, was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport as he was boarding a plane to Canada, Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) officials told The Capistrano Dispatch at the time.

Shin is accused of killing 32-year-old Christopher Ryan Smith of Laguna Beach, who was his partner in a lead generation and advertising business, called 800XChange, that was located at 29222 Rancho Viejo Road.

Laguna Beach police initially investigated Smith’s disappearance, as he hadn’t been seen by his family since June 2010, when evidence indicated Smith was killed in the San Juan Capistrano office. The family had hired a private investigator, who turned over his findings to Laguna Beach Police.

Shin is also accused of hacking into Smith’s email account in an attempt to make it seem like Smith was still alive, authorities said. Smith’s vehicle, a 2009 Land Rover, was found in San Jose.

Because prosecutors say the murder was motivated by financial gain, they may seek the death penalty. The Capistrano Dispatch will provide updates to the trial as they become available.