DSC_0398
LIVING

Kids’ Pet Parade Sniffs Out Adorable Pets and Their Young Owners

By Emily Rasmussen, The Capistrano Dispatch

Some 60 kids, pets and onlookers crowded the Los Rios Park in San Juan Capistrano for the annual Kids’ Pet Parade on Saturday, Feb. 17.

The parade, hosted by the Fiesta Association, featured a variety of categories that brought parade contestants that ranged from finger-sized beetles to a 220-lb mastiff.

The categories, which allowed for two winners, included Domestic Pet, Best Team Costume, Exotic Pet and Kid at Heart. An overall winner of the parade was also chosen, who now has a guaranteed spot at the upcoming 60th Swallows Day Parade on Saturday, March 24.

Take a look at the furry contestants and their young owners here:

 

Photo Gallery

About The Author Capo Dispatch

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>