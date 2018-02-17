Kids’ Pet Parade Sniffs Out Adorable Pets and Their Young Owners

By Emily Rasmussen, The Capistrano Dispatch

Some 60 kids, pets and onlookers crowded the Los Rios Park in San Juan Capistrano for the annual Kids’ Pet Parade on Saturday, Feb. 17.

The parade, hosted by the Fiesta Association, featured a variety of categories that brought parade contestants that ranged from finger-sized beetles to a 220-lb mastiff.

The categories, which allowed for two winners, included Domestic Pet, Best Team Costume, Exotic Pet and Kid at Heart. An overall winner of the parade was also chosen, who now has a guaranteed spot at the upcoming 60th Swallows Day Parade on Saturday, March 24.

Take a look at the furry contestants and their young owners here:

Photo Gallery of Tinkerbell, a young Chihuahua, sports a bumblebee costume at the Kids' Pet Parade at Los Rios Park on Saturday, Feb. 17. Rowen Belmont, 5, walks his dog Tinkerbell in a bumblebee costume at the Kids' Pet Parade at Los Rios Park on Saturday, Feb. 17. The duo won second place for the Domestic Pet category in the competition. Photo: Emily Rasmussen Rowen Belmont, 5, walks his dog Tinkerbell. Haven Harris, 4, won the overall award for the Kids' Pet Parade with her dog Ava. Photo: Emily Rasmussen Haven Harris, 4, won the overall award for the Kids' Pet Parade with her dog Ava. Ava, the dog with a pink tutu who won the overall Kids' Pet Parade, wore pink nails to match her outfit. Photo: Emily Rasmussen Haven Harris walks her dog Ava during the Costume Contest portion of the Kids' Pet Parade. Photo: Emily Rasmussen Rhianna Dodd displays her four pet beetles, which she saved from her sister's lizard, during the Exotic Pet section of the Kids' Pet Parade. Photo: Emily Rasmussen Rhianna Dodd displays her four pet beetles. Fiesta Association second vice-president Leanna Bradshaw (right) asks Rhianna Dodd about her unique pets in the Exotic Pets section of the Kids' Pet Parade. Photo: Emily Rasmussen Judges of the Kids' Pet Parade included Ms. Fiesta, Señor San Juan and 2018 parade grand marshal Steve Oedekerk. Photo: Emily Rasmussen Judges of the Kids' Pet Parade. Two boys walk their dog, Thom, for the Domestic Pet category of the Kids' Pet Parade. Photo: Emily Rasmussen Little Red Riding Hood and her 'grandmother' entered the Best Costume contest of the Kids' Pet Parade. Photo: Emily Rasmussen Little Red Riding Hood and her 'grandmother.' Kellani Harris, 7, talks to host and Fiesta Association Jim Taylor, about her dog Borris. The duo competed in the costume contest as Beauty and the Beast. Photo: Emily Rasmussen This duo dressed as Beauty and the Beast. A girl walks both of her high-energy, multi-colored pups, who entered the Best Costume contest. Photo: Emily Rasmussen Splashes of blue and pink colored this small dog for the Best Costume portion of the Kids' Pet Parade. Photo: Emily Rasmussen Jenna (right) holds one of her two rats that she entered into the Exotic Pet section of the Kids' Pet Parade, next to a curious boy who was interested in the small, furry animals. Photo: Emily Rasmussen Jenna (right) holds one of her two rats that she entered into the Exotic Pet category. Audrey walks her dog Chloe during the Domestic Pet section of the Kids' Pet Parade. Photo: Emily Rasmussen A 'scuba diver' with his 'shark' at the Kids' Pet Parade on Saturday, Feb. 17. The duo competed in the Best Costume contest. Photo: Emily Rasmussen A boy walks his bulldog, Bella, in the Domestic Pet category of the Kids' Pet Parade. The duo won second place. Photo: Emily Rasmussen A 'cowgirl' walks her dog, sporting a pink bandana, at the Kids' Pet Parade. Photo: Emily Rasmussen John "Fish" Fischle presents the Deputy Dog Spirit Award, in honor of the late corgi who came to the Kids' Pet Parade annually, to the western duo. Photo: Emily Rasmussen John "Fish" Fischle presents the Deputy Dog Spirit Award to this western duo. This duo, a cowgirl and her 'horse,' competed in the Best Costume contest - but ultimately won the first-ever 'Deputy Dog Spirit Award.' Photo Emily Rasmussen Ann Stone entered her 'horse' Vaquero into the first-ever Kid at Heart section of the Kids' Pet Parade. Photo: Emily Rasmussen Lleanna Bradshaw (left) and Steve Oedekerk (middle) present the first-place award for Kid at Heart to Boots (right) and his dog who dressed as Batgirl. Photo: Emily Rasmussen Judges present the first-place award for Kid at Heart to Boots (right) and his dog who dressed as Batgirl.