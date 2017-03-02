La Novia Roundabout, Ramps Reopen to Traffic

By Allison Jarrell

On March 1, the La Novia roundabout was completed and reopened to traffic, marking the end of about seven months of construction that transformed the four-way stop into a traffic circle.

The single-lane roundabout gives drivers the option to take Valle Road north or south, or to drive up La Novia Avenue. The only aspect left to be completed is the landscaping, which will be installed later this month.

According to City Manager Ben Siegel’s weekly update, a ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for late March.

The La Novia roundabout is part of the development agreement for Taylor Morrison’s 416-home Pacifica San Juan project. California Environmental Quality Act regulations required the developer to design and construct mitigation measures to combat the additional traffic the homes will produce.