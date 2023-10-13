They say there’s no place like home, and I couldn’t agree more! Over the course of the past month, I had the opportunity to do what I love most as Assemblywoman–be in the community! As your voice in Sacramento, I’ve been committed to meeting with local residents, community groups and businesses to better understand the needs of our community.

Here are a few highlights from the past month:

Heroes of Oceanside and Camp Pendleton

It was an honor to join the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce for the 2023 “Heroes of Oceanside and Camp Pendleton” luncheon. I had the pleasure to meet and recognize representatives from Camp Pendleton, Oceanside Police Department, Oceanside Fire Department, Oceanside Lifeguards, as wells as health care workers and teachers from both Oceanside Unified School District and Mira Costa College. These individuals all have made key contributions to the advancement and safety of our community!

California Sober Living and Recovery (CASLAR) Task Force

On September 8, I attended a local meeting with the California Sober Living and Recovery Task Force. This Task Force, which meets monthly, is comprised of residents, elected officials, and industry experts. The group continues to grow, with representatives now throughout the entire state. I am proud to co-chair this effort with some of the brightest leaders in our community, working toward common-sense solutions for this important issue!

36th Annual FAM Hunger Walk

On Saturday, September 30, I teamed up with Family Assistance Ministries (FAM) in San Clemente for their 36th annual FAM Hunger Walk. The goal of this successful event was to help combat and prevent hunger and change the lives of those most vulnerable in our community by creating awareness around the great work that FAM is doing in our local community! In 2023 alone, FAM has served over 2.5 million pounds of food to over 27,000 people!

North County Hispanic Heritage Awards

This past Thursday, October 5, I attended the third annual North County Hispanic Heritage Awards presented by My San Diego North County. This event was timely, during Hispanic Heritage Month, and honored small businesses and community leaders serving North County San Diego. It was my pleasure to present and celebrate four outstanding members of our community: Maria Nuñez, Arcela Nuñez, Jose De Anda and Claudia Padilla.

My work in the District isn’t finished! We will continue to work closely with residents, business chambers and key stakeholders as we work on our Legislative package for 2024. Be on the lookout for a survey from our office in the coming weeks, where we seek to identify the most important issues for District 74.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve. I am honored to represent you in the State Assembly.

Laurie Davies is a small business owner and former mayor who was elected to the State Assembly in 2020 and reelected in 2022. She represents the 74th Assembly District, which includes Dana Point, Laguna Niguel, San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano in South Orange County—down through Camp Pendleton, and Oceanside, Vista and part of Fallbrook in North San Diego County.