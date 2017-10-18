The Capistrano Dispatch

On Wednesday, Oct. 25, the League of Women Voters will host a luncheon at the Back Bay Conference Center in Irvine featuring guest speaker Neal Kelley of the Orange County Registrar of Voters, the fifth largest voting jurisdiction in the United States, serving more than 1.6 million registered voters. Kelley has led the Registrar of Voters’ office through the largest cycle of elections in the County’s 128-year history. He has been the recipient of numerous state and national awards for election administration and was awarded the “Public Official of the Year” award by the National Association of County Recorders, Election Officials and Clerks.

Kelley will be speaking about the 2018 elections and election security.

The luncheon begins at noon and is open to League members and the general public. The Back Bay Conference Center is located at 3415 Michelson Drive in Irvine.

Contact Barbara Wood to RSVP or for more info at 208.284.9167 or barbjsocal@gmail.com.