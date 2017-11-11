The Capistrano Dispatch

On Wednesday, Nov. 15, the League of Women Voters will host a luncheon at the Back Bay Conference Center in Irvine featuring guest speaker David Meyer, a University of California-Irvine professor of sociology, political science and design, and author of The Politics of Protest: Social Movements in America.

Meyer is the 2017 recipient of the John D. McCarthy Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Scholarship of Social Movements and Collective Behavior. His research has focused on the impact of social movements on politics and public policy, and he has written extensively on contemporary challenging movements on the left and right in America. In addition to The Politics of Protest, he has published numerous articles and books on social movements and social change. Meyer has been interviewed on public radio, including All Things Considered, On the Media, and Talk of the Nation. He teaches courses on social movements, protest, public policy, and sociological theory at UCI and has previously taught at the City College of New York, the University of Michigan and Tufts University.

Meyer will be speaking about the role that protests play in American democracy. The event will also include a question and answer session.

The luncheon begins at noon and is open to League members and the general public. The Back Bay Conference Center is located at 3415 Michelson Drive in Irvine.

Contact Barbara Wood to RSVP or for more info at 208.284.9167 or barbjsocal@gmail.com.