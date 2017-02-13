The Capistrano Dispatch

Capistrano Valley Republican Women, Federated is hosting an event on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Marbella Country Club featuring guest speaker Ariana Rowlands, President of the College Republicans at UC Irvine. Rowlands will talk about free speech on college campuses. The lecture begins at 9 a.m. Admission is $25 per person and includes a breakfast buffet.

Marbella Country Club is located at 30800 Golf Club Drive in San Juan. For reservations, call Stacy Reynolds at 714.267.5750 or email stacyreynolds@gmail.com.