—Ruth Clark, San Juan Capistrano

Brian Maryott ran an effective campaign in 2016—even going so far as using his young children to stand on street corners to help him get elected—and he made a lot of promises to the citizens of San Juan Capistrano when he ran. His love and appreciation of the city and respect for the diverse and varying voices of its residents were motivation for him to work tirelessly to improve and care for our city with assurances to the voters that he would be a consensus builder.

Now, less than a year and a half into his four-year term, with many of his promises left unfulfilled (especially the one about finding common ground) and much work to be done, Mr. Maryott is running for Congress. Something about that just doesn’t seem right. Was the San Juan Capistrano 5th District a stepping stone on the way to bigger and better political aspirations? Only Brian Maryott knows for sure. All I know is that it sure feels like he used us for his own, personal benefit.