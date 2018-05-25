Letters to the editor policy: To submit a letter to the editor for possible inclusion in the paper, email us at letters@thecapistranodispatch.com. The Capistrano Dispatch reserves the right to edit reader-submitted letters for length and is not responsible for the claims made or the information written by the writers. Please limit your letters to 350 words.

—Nancy Ferruzzo, San Juan Capistrano

I read with total shock the words of Pam Patterson in her meeting with Donald Trump. In no way does this woman speak for the people of this city. We have a wonderful, diverse population, both tolerant and compassionate. To equate the immigrants from Mexico and Central America, desperate to escape poverty and lack of opportunity, with the terrorists of 9/11 borders on insane. Fortunately, her term is up for re-election in November.