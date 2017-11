Susan Suhr, Laguna Niguel

Freedom Isn’t Free

Rest dear boy, your work complete

The battlefield still

A daunting feat.

Our hearts are heavy

Since you were taken

That fateful mission,

Your brothers forsaken.

We miss your smile

And handsome face

Now in heaven,

Sharing His grace.

So many questions

To have and to hold

Decorated with honor,

ONE OF THE BOLD!

Your selfless sacrifice

Is a gift to the world

Such bravery contagious

Like a flag unfurled.

Dedicated to the fallen heroes of war.