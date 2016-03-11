Letter: Homeless Harassment and Internet Porn at the Library

Nicole, San Clemente



I visited the San Juan Capistrano library early in the evening on Monday, March 7, with my 11-year-old son. He needed to get a couple books for a school project.

As we approached the front door, we encountered a mentally disturbed homeless woman entering the library who told us, “You can’t come in to my f***ing house.” We proceeded around her and into the library. I quickly found a library employee and let them know about the woman. They said they have a problem with some of the homeless and just shrugged off my warning.

My son and I found the computers where we could use the digital card catalog to find the books he needed. Next to us was a middle-aged man surfing the Internet. My son glanced over at the man’s computer screen and saw a terrible pornographic image.

We walked over to the children’s section where we saw the same mentally disturbed homeless woman in one of the book areas. Thankfully it wasn’t the area we needed. We found the area we needed and my son, with tears in his eyes, began to tell me about what he saw on the man’s computer. I was horrified! We grabbed the books we needed and went to the front to check out. I had my son sit a little bit away so I could tell the same worker I had first told about the mentally disturbed homeless woman what my son had seen on one of the public library computers. She wasn’t at all apologetic and just said if they catch it they turn off the computer. I questioned if they have filters on the computer, and she said they turn them off because adults get upset. I pointed out the man who was still on the computer and still nothing was done.

I am very disappointed in our local library. It should be a safe place for children and adults to study, read and check out books. Since when is it a place for mentally disturbed homeless people to harass other patrons and for sick perverts to surf the Internet for porn?

Editor’s Note: The identity of this letter writer was fully vetted and confirmed. The last name was omitted in order to protect the identity of the author’s minor son.