Pamela Braunstein, Ladera Ranch

The story of the Trump administration’s connections to Russia during the elections appears to be quickly snowballing from a mere suspicion to a major incident. Every day, new disclosures are revealed about previously undisclosed, and possibly illegal, contacts between senior members of the Trump administration and Russia, including the Russian ambassador. All of a sudden, Mr. Trump’s joke that perhaps Russia should hack Mrs. Clinton’s emails seems less humorous. Our elected representative, Darrell Issa, has thus far flip-flopped between calling for an independent investigation and then voting against an independent investigation. A lot of voters are wondering if he chose party politics over national security. If the Russian interference in our elections is true, we will have a crisis much larger than Watergate on our hands. Darrell Issa must understand: this is not the time to play politics; this is the time for truth.