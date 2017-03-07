Pamela Braunstein, Ladera Ranch
The story of the Trump administration’s connections to Russia during the elections appears to be quickly snowballing from a mere suspicion to a major incident. Every day, new disclosures are revealed about previously undisclosed, and possibly illegal, contacts between senior members of the Trump administration and Russia, including the Russian ambassador. All of a sudden, Mr. Trump’s joke that perhaps Russia should hack Mrs. Clinton’s emails seems less humorous. Our elected representative, Darrell Issa, has thus far flip-flopped between calling for an independent investigation and then voting against an independent investigation. A lot of voters are wondering if he chose party politics over national security. If the Russian interference in our elections is true, we will have a crisis much larger than Watergate on our hands. Darrell Issa must understand: this is not the time to play politics; this is the time for truth.
comments (1)
Issa is no different that the majority of today’s Republicans. He has never had an interest in the welfare of his constituents. Follow the money, and you will quickly see who he cares about, and it isn’t us.
Two-hundred forty-one years ago we created a Republic of the people, by the people, and for the people. I grew up Republican, but the Republican Party is no longer the party that gave us the 14th amendment, elected the first woman to public office, etc. Today, they are more like the Taliban.
Perhaps, hopefully, people will take an interest in the next election and replace Issa with a person interested in serving his or hers constituents.. We need to elect someone who will work for the people towards recreating a nation of the people, by the people, for the people. We need Medicare for All from conception to the grave. We need to overhaul our public education system. We don’t need vouchers and charter or schools. Charter schools are no better than today’s public education system. We need public and magnet schools that are free from pre-school to a doctorate degree. We need teachers with a minimum of a Master’s degree who graduated in the upper 10-percent of their class. We need small class size – 20 students, 16 if a science class with a focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), as well as the arts, language (we live in a global society today), history, government. and comparative religion (promote an understanding and respect for others belief systems). Yes, it will cost money, but it will help build a better future for our children.