Leslie Parker, San Clemente

No doubt you will get letters defending Darrell Issa’s attitude during his so-called “Town Hall Meeting” over the telephone. I am writing to support Mary’s viewpoint from the letter published in the Feb. 10-23 edition of The Capistrano Dispatch.

Mr. Issa was dismissive of anyone who did not start their question with praise and congratulations for his recent election victory. If someone expressed concern about an issue that didn’t align with his own opinion, he would abruptly interrupt them with, “What’s your question?” If they sucked up to him, he let them ramble on about their views.

I thought the purpose of a town-hall meeting was to listen to constituents’ views, no matter which “side” they are on. Mr. Issa clearly has no interest in listening to anyone who doesn’t agree with his views. He came close to losing his seat this time and he will likely get a rude awakening come the next election if he doesn’t open his doors and ears to the rest of us.