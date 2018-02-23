By Laura Freese, San Juan Capistrano

Our democratic system of government is designed so that the people, the voters who are the ultimate bosses of the elected officials, may easily dismiss officials from office after they have served their term.

If the elected official is heinous—mentally, morally or legally—the official may be removed from office earlier by a recall. But a recall should only be used as a last resort. Yet, lately in San Juan Capistrano, political opponents are using recalls frivolously as a means to get their political challengers out of office.

Don’t fall for this tactic. Recalls are very expensive—about $100,000 of taxpayer money per recall—and not being used as intended. The recall petitions that are being circulated currently are ridiculous. Please do not waste taxpayer money. Do not sign a recall petition.