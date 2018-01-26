Ted Rosenfeldt, San Juan Capistrano

You may be accosted by petitioners in front of your market or knocking at your door. They seek to convince you that our City Council members are derelict in duty to their office. Nothing about this effort is genuine. Beware—you are being manipulated by a cohort of malcontents who feel Council member actions must conform to standards set by this small group.

You will read and hear about broken campaign promises and backroom deals. Good deception always incorporates an element of twisted truth. When our Council members vote to allow the “initiation of a request to change zoning,” they are not approving change. Instead, they are allowing SJC residents and business owners to pursue their 5th Amendment property rights, employing the legal process for improving our town. Some ideas are worthwhile, while others will prove not valuable when vetted through the legal transparent process our professional city staff will apply. There will be many opportunities for you and your neighbors to provide input or feedback in the process. These petitioners wish to deprive you of that right.

The right to recall our elected officials is important and should not be squandered. Recalls provide voters the power to remove elected officials who abuse their office or act illegally. This small, crafty and energetic cadre of citizens have, for the last few years, used half-truths and omission of facts to infect our public discourse. We have been hijacked on our way to buy groceries and sold a bill of goods. We can stop this minority from promoting their selfish agenda.