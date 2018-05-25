Letters to the editor policy: To submit a letter to the editor for possible inclusion in the paper, email us at letters@thecapistranodispatch.com. The Capistrano Dispatch reserves the right to edit reader-submitted letters for length and is not responsible for the claims made or the information written by the writers. Please limit your letters to 350 words.

—Barbara Szemenyei, San Juan Capistrano

(My husband) Steve and I, and our towns people that voted for you, and helped to get you elected, gave you our trust to make decisions that are best for us all.

When you accepted public office of Council persons for San Juan Capistrano you accepted a fiduciary responsibility to those of us that elected you and to the rest of our town’s people. That means an individual in whom another has placed the utmost trust and confidence to manage and protect property and money (property taxes in this case). The relationship wherein one person has an obligation to act for another’s benefit.

On a science site called Phys.org there is an article dated February 2018, entitled “Drought Deepens Dramatically in Southern California,” an excerpt reads: California is rapidly plunging back into drought, with severe conditions now existing in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties—home to one-fourth of the state’s population.

Years ago, when I worked in our Capistrano school district, I followed one class from fifth grade through graduation. I saw the drug damage and decided to resign and begin work on drug abuse prevention. I started on a rant on drug damage like I have been now on water. I had a couple of people tell me they felt I was over reacting. I wasn’t about drugs, and I’m not over reacting about possible loss of water for all of us

Right now you will be making a decision to add more traffic to your already traffic-stressed constituents. And right now you will be making a decision to add more people to your town on the possible brink of running out of water and having to move somewhere else for water. I have decided to publicly give you my trust to make the right choice for everyone you represent.