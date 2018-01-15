Terri Trammell, San Juan Capistrano

I love our town and all the different things it has to offer local residents. I think it’s tragic that we keep losing open space to developers, the areas that were designated for horses and stables are shrinking, and it seems we are giving into the big business developers instead of trying to preserve the downtown history and charm. The downtown is quaint and cozy…we don’t need more traffic and big business. I try and support our local shops in the downtown district and Los Rios. I don’t think we need two hotels in town (more people and more traffic).

I would like to be part of any movement to try and preserve what we have and the history, open space, trees and horse areas in San Juan Capistrano.

Thank you for all you have done and do for this town, too.