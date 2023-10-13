DAVE SOLT, San Juan Capistrano

Congratulations to Ganahl Lumber Co. on two fronts. Ganahl has been a staple retailer in our town for many years. The old store was crowded and funky. I always saw it as organized chaos.

But no longer. Last week, they had their grand opening of a new store, which is large, well-planned and actually beautiful. I recommend a visit , on Stone Hill Drive, to see this beautiful addition to our community. Congratulations No. 1 to Ganahl Lumber.

Congratulations No. 2 on their level of customer service. I ordered three new interior doors. There was some confusion on the proper size needed, and my contractor told me not to use the doors I purchased. Scott Sexton, Door and Window Sales Manager, stepped up and fixed my problem to my full satisfaction.

So Congratulations No. 2 to Ganahl for their commitment to keeping customers happy.