By Tom Blake

Last week while doing spring cleaning in my office, I came across a letter in my senior dating files that had been postmarked in Los Alamitos and dated Dec. 22, 2000.

At that time, I was a columnist for the Orange County Register, writing a column called “Single Again.” The letter was written by a widower, age 75, named Lawrence.

He wrote: “I lost my wife just over a year ago after 49 years of a happy marriage. In your column, one lady you quoted complained that men are focused on their dead wives. Of course, we can be. After 49 years, she was my soulmate, sweetheart, friend, lover and an Earth angel. A kind, wonderful, compassionate soul whom I miss very much.

“She told me before she passed away not to mope and grieve over her (easier said than done). She also told me to find a nice, compatible lady and maybe remarry to enjoy my last years and to not feel guilty about it.

“In the past months, I’ve met many ladies at senior centers, but all the ones I’ve been attracted to are married. The unattached ones seem to have chips on their shoulders or other emotional problems.

“Talking with other men, I found the men complain that there are not too many good, unattached ladies out there, that they either smoke, drink, lie a lot, a few are on drugs, and I have come to the conclusion that the only way to go is to find (if I can, and it’s not easy) a compatible lady who lost a good hubby after a happy marriage, and is looking for a good reliable man.

“Are there any such ladies out there?”

I wondered what happened to Lawrence. The letter listed his address and phone number. I entered that information online and the results indicated he was still at the same location, same phone number and is now 92. I called the number.

A woman answered the phone. It could have been his daughter. I explained who I was, that I had a letter he had written, and asked if Lawrence was still doing okay and if he had met a compatible woman. She said, “Lawrence never remarried. Do you want to talk to him?”

Lawrence got on the phone. He explained he couldn’t hear very well so I tried to talk loud and slowly. There was static on the line, perhaps caused by his hearing aid. He asked if I could write him a letter instead, which I did. Mailed it the same day.

I asked my weekly eNewsletter readers if widowers feel the same in 2018 as Lawrence did in 2000?

Three women shared:

India said, “I disagree that only widows who had a happy marriage are the only way for him to go. Some of us who have seen the good, bad and ugly have never been happily married. We do not smoke, drink or lie a lot, have never been on drugs and do not have chips on our shoulders.”

Inez stated, “He was comparing each woman he met to the idealized memory of the woman he lost. I’d like to know if he simply gave up or continued to open his mind and heart to a new experience with a new person.”

Mary Lou wrote, “Lawrence was hurting badly at the loss of his wife of 49 years. His heart was broken, and he missed her terribly. So, of course he was drawn to the ‘taken’ ladies because they were safer. What he really wanted was his wife back. I hope Lawrence writes you back. I would love to know how his journey went.”

I’m guessing in 2018 things are about the same for widowers. I’ve not heard back from Lawrence. I will keep you posted.

Tom Blake is a Dana Point resident and a former Dana Point businessman who has authored several books on middle-aged dating. See his websites www.findingloveafter50.com; www.vicsta.com and www.travelafter55.com. To receive Tom’s weekly online newsletter, sign up at www.findingloveafter50.com. Email: tompblake@gmail.com.