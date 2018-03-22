Local Girl Scouts Donate Cookies to Marines

Girl Scout Troop 2901, based in San Juan Capistrano and Dana Point, donated 550 packages of Girl Scout cookies to Homefront America for San Juan Capistrano’s adopted 1/11 Marines.

The Girl Scouts delivered the cookies on March 24 for Homefront America to bring the cookies to the troops.

“I am just happy that our brave troops will receive a box of cookies to remind them of home,” said Jennifer Point, mother of Girl Scout Kate Pointer, who raised 500 of the cookies.

Over 75 cases, approximately 900 packages of cookies, were donated and dropped off from troops across South County, Pointer added.