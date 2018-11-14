Local Historian Don Tryon Dies

A San Juan Capistrano author and longtime historian died last week, according to officials from the San Juan Capistrano Historical Society.

Don Tryon, who co-authored the book Images of America, San Juan Capistrano and frequently wrote guest pieces for The Capistrano Dispatch, died on Nov. 9.

Tryon’s passing was announced by the San Juan Capistrano Historical Society in a Facebook posting on Nov. 11.

“Don was a man of great humbleness who donated countless hours to many local non-profit organizations including the San Juan Capistrano Fiesta Association and the San Juan Capistrano Historical Society,” the post read in part.

On the Historical Society Board of Directors, Tryon served as a vice president, director and director emeritus.

For The Capistrano Dispatch, Tryon wrote a regular column titled Old San Juan where he gave detailed descriptions of events that happened at various city landmarks, including the 1812 earthquake that rocked The Great Stone Church and the 1942 arrival of President Franklin D. Roosevelt to San Juan’s train depot.

He was married to Mary Ellen Tryon for 58 years until her death in 2008.

According to the posting, services are scheduled for Tryon at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 19, at the Mission Basilica, 31520 Camino Capistrano.

A celebration of his life will follow at El Adobe de Capistrano immediately following the service.

This story will be updated as The Capistrano Dispatch collects more information.