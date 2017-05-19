The Capistrano Dispatch

For the second year in a row, local group Mariachi Nuevo Capistrano took home the grand prize at Mission San Juan Capistrano’s Battle of the Mariachis Festival.

The Mission held its 13th annual Battle of the Mariachis Festival on May 13, hosting 14 mariachi groups from four states. An audience of more than 3,000 guests listened to performances by groups whose members ranged from elementary school to university and professional level.

Winners of the 13th Annual Battle of the Mariachis :

First Place Youth Category ($1,500)

Mariachi Corazon de Tucson, Tucson, AZ

First Place Open Category ($1,500)

Mariachi Nuevo Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano, CA

Second Place Youth Category ($1,000)

Desert Pines High School Mariachi Los Jaguares, Las Vegas, NV

Second Place Open Category ($1,000)

Mariachi Tesoro del Valle, Wenatchee, WA

EJ Tracy “Shining Star” Award Youth Category ($250)

Gabbie Garcia, Mariachi Real de la Viña, Delano, CA



Tom Tracy “Shining Star” Award Open Category ($250)

Lupita Infante, Mariachi de Uclatlán, UCLA

People’s Choice Award – Top voted Mariachi Group on Social Media Poll

Mariachi del Oeste, Los Angeles, CA

Desert Pines High School Mariachi Los Jaguares, Las Vegas, NV

Mariachi Nuevo Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano, CA Spirit of San Juan Community Award Open Category Spirit of San Juan Community Award Youth Category