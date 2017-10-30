Students enjoy outdoor recess time during their first week of CREER’s summer program. Photo: Allison Jarrell
GETTING OUT, LIVING, SJC Living, Spotlight

Local Nonprofit CREER to Host Annual Fundraiser Nov. 4

The Capistrano Dispatch

San Juan Capistrano-based nonprofit CREER Comunidad y Familia is set to host its seventh annual winter gala fundraiser at the San Juan Capistrano Community Center on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 6-10 p.m. The evening will include dinner, dancing and live music by The Slim Man Band.

VIP tickets are $120, and general admission is $75. The VIP reception begins at 5 p.m. and general admission starts at 6 p.m. All proceeds go toward funding CREER’s academic and recreational programs for local underserved youth.

To purchase tickets, visit www.creer_gala_2017.eventbrite.com, or call CREER executive director Angeles Ceballos at 714.788.8339. For more information on the event, visit www.facebook.com/anightwithslimman.

The San Juan Capistrano Community Center is located at 25925 Camino del Avion.

About The Author Capo Dispatch

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>