Local Nonprofit CREER to Host Annual Fundraiser Nov. 4

The Capistrano Dispatch

San Juan Capistrano-based nonprofit CREER Comunidad y Familia is set to host its seventh annual winter gala fundraiser at the San Juan Capistrano Community Center on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 6-10 p.m. The evening will include dinner, dancing and live music by The Slim Man Band.

VIP tickets are $120, and general admission is $75. The VIP reception begins at 5 p.m. and general admission starts at 6 p.m. All proceeds go toward funding CREER’s academic and recreational programs for local underserved youth.

To purchase tickets, visit www.creer_gala_2017.eventbrite.com, or call CREER executive director Angeles Ceballos at 714.788.8339. For more information on the event, visit www.facebook.com/anightwithslimman.

The San Juan Capistrano Community Center is located at 25925 Camino del Avion.