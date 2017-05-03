Photo Gallery

The Capistrano Dispatch

An estimated 700 attendees supported Wells of Life’s second annual Run4Water fundraiser on Sunday, April 23 at Laguna Niguel Regional Park. Organizers estimate that $160,000 was raised to build sustainable water wells for villagers in Uganda, Africa.

A group of young students from Mission Basilica School and their mothers, known as the Precious Flowers, raised $9,003 for the event, making their team the third highest fundraising group.

Wells of Life founder and executive director Nick Jordan, of San Juan Capistrano, said proceeds from Run4Water will fund 30 new wells that will benefit thousands of families in Uganda’s poorest villages.

“Today we saw a wave of generosity among hundreds of people that made up the Wells of Life community so that no one will lack clean water,” Jordan said in a press release.

The fundraising goal for each team made up of families, schools, churches and businesses was $6000, which funds one water well and provides clean water to 1000 villagers for an estimated 25 years. Wells of Life raises the overhead so that team donations fund 100 percent of the well production.

About The Author Capo Dispatch

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>