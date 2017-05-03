Photo Gallery of The start of the Run4Water 5K. Photo: Courtesy of Wells of Life Wells of Life President Pete Callahan, Missy Gardner (who sang the national anthem), and Wells of Life Founder and Executive Director Nick Jordan. Photo: Courtesy of Wells of Life IMG_3291 Wells of Life board member Michelle Jordan with Raymond Lule and Allan Simwogerere of Uganda. Photo: Courtesy of Wells of Life Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

The Capistrano Dispatch

An estimated 700 attendees supported Wells of Life’s second annual Run4Water fundraiser on Sunday, April 23 at Laguna Niguel Regional Park. Organizers estimate that $160,000 was raised to build sustainable water wells for villagers in Uganda, Africa.

A group of young students from Mission Basilica School and their mothers, known as the Precious Flowers, raised $9,003 for the event, making their team the third highest fundraising group.

Wells of Life founder and executive director Nick Jordan, of San Juan Capistrano, said proceeds from Run4Water will fund 30 new wells that will benefit thousands of families in Uganda’s poorest villages.

“Today we saw a wave of generosity among hundreds of people that made up the Wells of Life community so that no one will lack clean water,” Jordan said in a press release.

The fundraising goal for each team made up of families, schools, churches and businesses was $6000, which funds one water well and provides clean water to 1000 villagers for an estimated 25 years. Wells of Life raises the overhead so that team donations fund 100 percent of the well production.