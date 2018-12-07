Local Professional Bass Fisher Looks Ahead to Second Season

By Eric Heinz

It’s pretty uncommon to find avid bass fishers in South Orange County, let alone someone on a professional tour, but Miles Howe of San Juan Capistrano made a splash in his rookie professional year and now looks forward to his second season.

Howe placed 70th out of about 185 pros last season on the Fishing World League (FWL), the top-tier league for competitive bass fishing in the United States.

Howe said he qualified for the tour in 2011 but couldn’t participate because he and his wife had a new baby to look after. Now that he’s had some more time, he’s been able to compete with the best bass fishers around.

The FLW tournaments are a five-fish count, meaning they weigh your heaviest five but can’t keep more than that on the boat at any time. The fish are released back into the lake at the end.

Howe has been able to garner a couple local sponsors along the way, including Lost Winds Brewing Co. and Electric Sunglasses.

“It’s always been kind of a dream. I started my own company in 2009 just to give me a foundation and at some point be able to do this and do what I love to do, which is fish,” Howe said. “My mom kind of got me into it. She tells me, and I don’t even remember, I’d sit down by the lake and fish all day, and she could not pull me away.”

Howe is already heading out to some of the lakes on the 2019 tour schedule to prepare for them as best he can. He said he enjoys the sporting qualities of bass fishing most of all.

“I think it’s just the challenge and wanting to be the best and having to compete against the best,” Howe said. “And some of the guys who you’re up against, they’ve learned from their great-great-grandfathers. They’re really skilled anglers, and it’s a challenge.”

Unlike some individual sports, the FLW requires each competitor to participate in all of its seven tournaments, with the FLW Cup at the end of the season. The first one kicks off Jan. 10-13 at Sam Rayburn Reservoir in Brookeland, Texas. For more information about the league, visit www.flwfishing.com. —EH