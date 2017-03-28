By Allison Jarrell

On March 13, Los Rios Rock School student Hanna Eyre garnered national attention as she auditioned for The Voice and became part of Adam Levine’s team after having her pick between three of the show’s judges.

Eyre, a 15-year-old singer from Laguna Niguel, is enrolled at both the Los Rios Rock School in San Juan Capistrano and the Orange County School of the Arts in Santa Ana.

“You are miraculously talented,” Levine said following her audition. “I am utterly blown away by what you do.”

Eyre sang Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space” during her blind audition. Levine, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton all turned their chairs, signaling an invitation to be on the show and join their team of vocalists. Eyre ended up picking Levine as her vocal coach.

Rock school founder Tyler Marolf said the school’s instructors and students are “super excited” for Eyre, who began at the school two and a half years ago during the summer camp program. Marolf said that in addition to her natural talent, she exhibited a “willingness to learn” right off the bat when it came to working with ensembles.

“In two years’ time, she’s had more live performance experiences than any kid her age, while also going to school and doing normal kid stuff,” Marolf said. “It makes a lot of sense to me that she hit this goal and succeeded at it. Her family has supported her and steered her in the right direction.”

Last summer, Eyre performed a tribute to Queen with the rock school at The Coach House. She sang “Teo Torriatte (Let Us Cling Together),” which involves singing in both English and Japanese.

“Hanna was such a joy to work with on the Queen project last year,” said instructor Erin Blagdon. “Sometimes with talent of that caliber comes a sense of entitlement, but that’s not the case with Hanna. I can’t imagine anyone else being more deserving of the opportunity to be where she is on The Voice right now. We are all rooting for her.”

On March 27, Eyre competed in the show’s “battle rounds” against singer Sheena Brook, and ultimately won Levine’s vote. Eyre and Brook sang Pink’s “Try.”

To watch Eyre’s performances on The Voice, visit www.nbc.com or www.youtube.com/NBCTheVoice. To see her performance in the Los Rios Rock School’s tribute to Queen, visit www.youtube.com/LosRiosRockSchool.